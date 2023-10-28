Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AD.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

TSE AD.UN opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.26. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$18.83.

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.