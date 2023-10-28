Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $27.50 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.50 to $27.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Shares of AA opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

