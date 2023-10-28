Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

