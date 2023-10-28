Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

