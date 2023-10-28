Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.90 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

