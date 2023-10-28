Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

