Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.