Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 190.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

