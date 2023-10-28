Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares to Split on Wednesday, November 1st

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, November 1st. The 2.42857145 split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $70.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.