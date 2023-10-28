Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

