Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $77.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.89.

NYSE:AEE opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

