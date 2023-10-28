Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.31.

AMRC opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

