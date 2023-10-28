American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Acquires $143,930.00 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Express Price Performance
NYSE AXP opened at $141.25 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP
Institutional Trading of American Express
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.