American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Acquires $143,930.00 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $141.25 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

