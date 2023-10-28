American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

ARL stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 37.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

