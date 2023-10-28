American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Up 7.9%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.90 and last traded at $174.79. 2,104,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,093,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Get American Tower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 1.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.