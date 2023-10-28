Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
