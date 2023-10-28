Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

About Amex Exploration

Shares of CVE:AMX opened at C$1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.53 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.51. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.46.

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

