AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $220.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

