AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.31.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $342.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.05 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,634. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

