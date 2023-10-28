AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $318,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,462. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

