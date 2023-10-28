AMG National Trust Bank Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.