AMG National Trust Bank Has $621,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after acquiring an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $448,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $443,220,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $2,622,591. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 9.2 %

COF opened at $97.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

