AMG National Trust Bank Invests $209,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.26%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

