AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $213,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

