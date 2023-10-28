AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Select Medical by 80.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SEM opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.