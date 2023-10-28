AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,923 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $828,901,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of D opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

