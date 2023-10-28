AMG National Trust Bank Sells 65 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,218.68.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,746.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,036.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2,855.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,771.32 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

