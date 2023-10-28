AMG National Trust Bank Sells 654 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

