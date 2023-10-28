AMG National Trust Bank Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

