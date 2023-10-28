AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

