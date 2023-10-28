Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.