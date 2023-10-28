Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $52.73

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,900 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.