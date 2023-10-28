Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,420.13

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,420.13 ($54.15).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.78) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($53.29) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.80) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,979 ($48.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,041.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($42.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,549 ($55.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,028.17%.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($49.28), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($153,074.09). Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

