Analyzing Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Ginkgo Bioworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 68.62 -$10.14 million N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 5.93 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -1.90

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Ginkgo Bioworks 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 154.63%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -56.26% -52.68% Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90%

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company which focuses on immunology, urology, neurology and orthopedics using adult stem cell treatments and interrelated regenerative technologies for the treatment of multiple indications. Its products include CaverStem, FemCelz, StemSpine, and ImmCelz. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

