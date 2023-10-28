Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

