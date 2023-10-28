Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

