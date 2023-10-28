Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Appulse (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.31 million for the quarter. Appulse had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

