Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 95.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

