ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARC Document Solutions

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.