Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 57.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 EPS.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.31. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.43%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $65,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,309.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

