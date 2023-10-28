Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE ADM opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

