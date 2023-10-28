Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,784,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $36,771,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 340.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 136,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

