Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $36.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $72.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $759.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

