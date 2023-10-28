Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Hits $317.66 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00014216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $317.66 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,138.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.96 or 0.00720458 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143135 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000260 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
