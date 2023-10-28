ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASAZY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

