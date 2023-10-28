Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

