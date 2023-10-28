AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AZO opened at $2,446.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,528.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,528.38. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

