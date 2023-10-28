Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Position Cut by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $73.38 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $84.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

