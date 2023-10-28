Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

