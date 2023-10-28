Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

