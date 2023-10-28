Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,270,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,439,000 after buying an additional 280,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $431.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

